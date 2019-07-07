By Trend

Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan and in this crop year, 1,009,139.8 hectares were allocated for cereals, of which 677,793 hectares for wheat and 331,346.8 hectares for barley, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.

Grain crops were harvested on a territory of ​​871,488 hectares, including barley (330,288 hectares) and wheat (541,200 hectares). As of July 6, 2,768,652 tons of grain were harvested in the country, with the average yield per hectare being 31.8 centners.

Grain harvesting was completed in Aghdam, Barda, Imishli, Masalli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Yevlakh, Zardab, Goychay, Neftchala and Aghjabadi districts. Barley harvesting is nearing completion in Aghdash, Kurdamir, Tartar and Fuzuli districts.

As such, 15,830 hectares of the 16,036 hectares of area sown with wheat in Aghsu District has already been harvested, along with 17 840 hectares of the 20 039 hectares of area sown with barley. Barley yields in the region amounted to 31 centners per hectare, and wheat yields to 32.6 centners per hectare.

In Shaki District, 21,526.3 hectares of the 21,680 hectares of area sown with barley has already been harvested, along with 38,930 hectares of the 45,962 hectares of area sown with wheat. The yield in the area for barley and wheat is 34.3 and 33.7 centners per hectare, respectively. High results in grain harvesting were also achieved in Aghdash, Beylagan, and Tartar districts.

District Wheat Barley Sown, ha Harvested, ha Yield (in centners) Sown, ha Harvested, ha Yield (in centners) Absheron 307 220 19.0 761 730 12.5 Aghdam 12,228 12,228 39.0 2,215 2,215 35.5 Aghdash 4,273 4,262 25.1 11,630 11,630 24.1 Aghjabadi 22,503 22,503 37.1 6,672 6,672 32.7 Aghsu 20,039 17,840 32.6 16,036 15,830 31.0 Balakan 1,215 1,209 28.0 458 458 28.7 Beylagan 11,148 10,666 35.2 1,765 1,765 29.2 Barda 9,041 9,041 44.3 2,601 2,601 38.9 Bilasuvar 13,713 13,557 32.0 16,456 16,456 30.5 Jabrayil 2,430 2,430 35.0 550 550 30.5 Jalilabad 54,907.5 48,522 37.2 4,509.1 4,485 35.0 Fuzuli 28,621 27,859 31.6 8,505 8,505 29.0 Goranboy 8,235 8,210 31.0 13,750 13,750 29.0 Goychay 8,740 8,740 30.0 6,851 6,851 30.5 Hajigabul 25,925 20,676 19.0 11,008 9,967 30.9 Imishli 12,715.5 12,716 38.7 6,322 6,322 34.2 Ismayilli 23,200 17,503 37.6 6,173 6,027 31.7 Kurdamir 18,120 18,073 34.5 29,926 29,926 33.3 Gakh 10,934 10,579 30.2 2,881 2,881 26.2 Gazakh 8,305 7,747 37.2 4,250 4,228 24.9 Masalli 15,790 14,100 33.0 4,400 4,200 32.0 Neftchala 7,496 7,496 23.1 2,786 2,786 21.4 Oghuz 7,792.2 7,792 33.2 31,404 31,404 26.8 Saatli 11,969 11,250 31.0 4,118 4,100 30.8 Sabirabad 19,044 19,044 42.9 5,822 5,822 36.2 Salyan 15,536 15,536 41.1 9,600 9,600 37.7 Samukh 6,817 6,817 41.8 9,917 9,917 36.2 Siyazan 5,941 5,941 32.6 3,681.5 3,676 35.3 Shaki 3,788 2,655 31.1 2,516 2,494 27.5 Tartar 29,630 21,821 20.0 12,195 10,527 17.0 Ujar 45,961.8 38,930 33.7 21,626.3 21,580 34.3 Yevlakh 7,087.9 7,041 41.6 3,815 3,815 33.7 Zardab 13,740 12,840 33.3 1,724 1,724 26.4

(1 centner or quintal = 100 kilograms)

Harvesting in other districts is also being carried out in line with schedule.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz