Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan and in this crop year, 1,009,139.8 hectares were allocated for cereals, of which 677,793 hectares for wheat and 331,346.8 hectares for barley, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.
Grain crops were harvested on a territory of 796,214.6 hectares, including barley (319,897 hectares) and wheat (476,317.5 hectares). As of July 3, 2,557,174.6 tons of grain were harvested in the country, the average yield per hectare was 32.1 centners.
Grain harvesting was completed in the Aghdam, Barda, Bilasuvar, Imishli, Masalli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Yevlakh, Zardab and Ujar districts. Barley harvesting is nearing completion in the Aghdash, Kurdamir, Tartar, Neftchala and Fizuli districts.
|
District
|
Wheat
|
Barley
|
Sown, ha
|
Harvested, ha
|
Yield
(in centners)
|
Sown, ha
|
Harvested, ha
|
Yield
(in centners)
|
Absheron
|
307
|
255
|
18.7
|
761
|
718
|
12.5
|
Aghdam
|
12,228
|
12,228
|
39.0
|
2,215
|
2,215
|
35.5
|
Aghdash
|
4,272.9
|
4,262
|
24.9
|
11,630
|
11,630
|
24.1
|
Aghjabadi
|
22,503
|
22,218
|
35.6
|
6,672
|
6,666
|
32.7
|
Aghsu
|
20,038.5
|
17,230
|
32.5
|
16,036
|
15,740
|
31.0
|
Balakan
|
1,215
|
937
|
28.0
|
457.7
|
457.7
|
28.7
|
Beylagan
|
11,148
|
10,666
|
35.2
|
1,765
|
1,765
|
29.2
|
Barda
|
9,041
|
9,041
|
44.3
|
2,601
|
2,601
|
38.9
|
Bilasuvar
|
13,713
|
13,713
|
32.7
|
14,900
|
14,900
|
30.9
|
Jabrayil
|
2,430
|
2,395
|
35.0
|
550
|
550
|
30.5
|
Jalilabad
|
54,907.5
|
46,222
|
37.2
|
4,509.1
|
4,460
|
35.2
|
Fizuli
|
28,621
|
28,459
|
31.6
|
8,505
|
8,505
|
29.0
|
Goranboy
|
8,235
|
8,205
|
31.0
|
13,449
|
13,339
|
29.0
|
Goychay
|
8,740
|
8,688
|
31.0
|
6,851
|
6,847
|
30.5
|
Hajigabul
|
25,925
|
8,789.7
|
23.8
|
11,008
|
9,967
|
30.0
|
Imishli
|
12,715.5
|
12,715.5
|
38.7
|
6,322
|
6,322
|
34.2
|
Ismayilli
|
23,200
|
10,503
|
37.8
|
6,173
|
6,027
|
31.7
|
Kurdamir
|
18,120
|
18,015
|
34.5
|
29,926
|
29,926
|
33.3
|
Gakh
|
10,934
|
9,837
|
29.5
|
2,881
|
2,881
|
26.2
|
Gazakh
|
8,305
|
5,917
|
36.6
|
4,250
|
4,197
|
24.7
|
Masalli
|
7,496
|
7,496
|
23.2
|
2,786
|
2,786
|
21.4
|
Neftchala
|
7,982
|
7,792.2
|
33.2
|
31,404
|
31,404
|
27.5
|
Oghuz
|
11,969
|
10,700
|
31.0
|
4,118
|
4,100
|
30.8
|
Saatli
|
19,044
|
19,044
|
42.9
|
5,822
|
5,822
|
36.2
|
Sabirabad
|
15,536
|
15,536
|
41.1
|
9,600
|
9,600
|
37.7
|
Salyan
|
6,817
|
6,817
|
41.8
|
9,917
|
9,917
|
34.9
|
Samukh
|
5,941
|
5,926
|
32.6
|
3,681.5
|
3,676
|
35.3
|
Siyazan
|
3,788
|
2,233
|
33.3
|
2,516
|
2,494
|
27.5
|
Shaki
|
45,961.8
|
30,980
|
35.9
|
21,626.3
|
21,580
|
34.3
|
Tartar
|
7,087.9
|
6,943
|
41.7
|
3,815
|
3,815
|
33.7
|
Ujar
|
7,390
|
7,390
|
29.6
|
7,716
|
7,716
|
26.7
|
Yevlakh
|
6,630.6
|
6,630.6
|
34.6
|
5,082.5
|
5,082.5
|
28.5
|
Zardab
|
12,986
|
12,986
|
34.3
|
5,730
|
5,730
|
30.6
(1 centner or quintal = 100 kilograms)
Harvesting in other districts is also being carried out in line with schedule.
