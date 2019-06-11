By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has sent 18 entrepreneurs and managers to Germany to undergo training and gain work practice, the Agency informed on June 11.

A group of entrepreneurs and managers working in the fields of tourism, transport, construction, ICT, economy, etc. has been sent to the city of Heidelberg as part of the German-Azerbaijani joint program to increase the specialty of managers.

From June 11 to July 6, the group will undergo training and gain work practice in German enterprises operating in different fields in the Educational Center "AHP-International".

It is planned to set business contacts and arrange meetings with companies from Germany within the trainings for broadening ties.

Within the program, 17 entrepreneurs and managers engaged in the agrarian sector underwent courses in specialization from March 25 to April 19, 2019.

Since the start of the program in 2009, over 400 entrepreneurs and managers have undergone training and gained work practice in Germany.

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan was established by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 28, 2017. The presidential decree of June 26, 2018 approved the statute and structure of the Agency.

The main task of the Agency is to ensure the succession of reforms, improvement of the business regulation system, and application of effective coordination, enhancing the role and competitiveness of SMEs in the country's economy, as well as the compliance of the management system in this area with modern requirements.

As a single structure with special powers, the Agency organizes, coordinates, evaluates and regulates the services provided by government agencies and organizations in this area through the SME houses.

