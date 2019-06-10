By Trend

Prices of gold and silver decreased in Azerbaijan on June 10 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 7.871 manats to 2,258.059 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1359 manats to 25.1671 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 1.4535 manats to 1,369.86 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 6.8595 manats to 2,306.8065 manats per ounce.

Precious metals June 10, 2019 June 7, 2019 Gold XAU 2,258.0590 2,265.9300 Silver XAG 25.1671 25.3030 Platinum XPT 1,369.8600 1,368.4065 Palladium XPD 2,306.8065 2,299.9470