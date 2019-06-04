Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The main purpose of MainTech-2019 forum, which was part of the InnoFest festival held on May 29 - June 4 in Baku, was to widely disseminate innovative and technological products and services and to support their export.

The forum was supported by Azerbaijan’s State Fund for Development of Information Technologies under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

Azer Bayramov, Executive Director of the State Fund for the Development of Information Technologies, said at a press conference following the InnoFest festival that 50 startup projects were presented at the MainTech forum.

In turn, Tural Karimli, director of Azerbaijan's High Tech Park LLC, said that InnoFest was attended by over 1,800 citizens of Azerbaijan and over 300 foreign guests.

There was also a startup competition among schoolchildren and students, and grants were awarded to two distinguished ones.

It is noteworthy that MainTech-2019 forum featured presentations and discussions on the export prospects of local innovative products and technologies, the development of the innovation business ecosystem, as well as promotion of the use of products and services created by the private and public sectors within Azerbaijan.

In total, the InnoFest festival hosted 14 different events, forums and summits aimed at sharing experience in the field of innovative technologies, banking innovations, etc. Among them were the Lightest forum, the seminar “Ecosystem of Innovations and Startups”, the presentation of the EU4Digital program, the third Olympiad of robots, etc.

In addition, an exhibition of goods of local manufacturers was held within InnoFest. Achievements in the field of high technologies were presented with the support of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, together with Mars Academy at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

Mars Academy presented information about STEAM educational programs (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics). The goal of the program is to help young people choose professions.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz