By Trend

Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on May 31 compared to the prices of May 30, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 25.0325 manats to 2,197.539 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2355 manats to 24.6979 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 2.805 manats to 1,350.31 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 49.708 manats to 2,326.9685 manats per ounce.

Precious metals May 31, 2019 May 30, 2019 Gold XAU 2,197.5390 2,172.5065 Silver XAG 24.6979 24.4624 Platinum XPT 1,350.3100 1,347.5050 Palladium XPD 2,326.9685 2,277.2605

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 31)

