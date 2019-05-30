By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) employ many workers and their development ensures the competitiveness of private sector, which facilitates tax revenues and the efficient flow of capital.

New office of Friend of SMEs opened in the Azerbaijani city of Sheki on May 30, according to the SMEs Development Agency under the Economy Ministry.

So now there are two Friend of SMEs offices in the Sheki-Zagatala economic region, which are located in Gabala and Sheki cities.

SMEs Development Agency organized an event dedicated to the office opening at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Sheki, which was attended by representatives of relevant agencies and entrepreneurs of the Sheki-Zagatala economic region.

Addressing the event, Elkhan Usubov, Head of the Executive Power of Sheki region, stated that entrepreneurs will be greatly supported by the Friend of SMEs tool.

Then, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the SMEs Development Agency, spoke about the Agency’s activities and the Friend of SMEs tool. He emphasized that this initiative is one of the important projects formed on the basis of the platform of cooperation between the state and entrepreneurs in accordance with the strategic course of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev entitled “The state is the best partner for the entrepreneur”.

At the event it was noted that determination and implementation of the initiatives and potential of SMEs, support for the creation and development of SMEs at all stages, and protection of the rights of entrepreneurs were provided by Friend of SMEs.

Moreover, there is a plan to carry out activities of Friends of SMEs in other cities and districts of the economic region.

A presentation about the activities and services of the Friends of SMEs was also held within the event, and then the question and answer session took place.

Then the participants got familiar with the Friend of SMEs office at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Sheki.

The office has all the necessary equipment and training materials, and all conditions have been created there for the provision of numerous services of the Agency to entrepreneurs. The “SME Volunteers” service will operate in the same office.

The SMEs Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan was established by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 28, 2017. The presidential decree of June 26, 2018 approved the statute and structure of the Agency.

The main task of the Agency is to ensure the succession of reforms, improvement of the business regulation system, and application of effective coordination, enhancing the role and competitiveness of SMEs in the country's economy, as well as the compliance of the management system in this area with modern requirements.

As a single structure with special powers, the Agency organizes, coordinates, evaluates and regulates the services provided by government agencies and organizations in this area through the SME houses.

