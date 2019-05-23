By Trend

Along with socially vulnerable groups, people with disabilities are also involved in the self-employment program being implemented by the State Employment Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

Over the past period of this year, more than 600 disabled people were involved in the trainings.

Those who successfully completed the trainings and those whose business plans were evaluated positively, including people with disabilities, will be provided with assets on the types of economic activity they chose.

This year it is planned to attract up to 10,000 people to the program.

