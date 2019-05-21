By Trend

The third meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and North Ireland will be held in London on May 22, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

Issues on the current state of economic and trade relations between the two countries, the work carried out after the second meeting, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation will be discussed.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani-British Energy Forum will be held. Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will deliver a speech and make as a presentation on the development of the oil and gas sector, renewable energy and energy reforms.

Parviz Shahbazov is the co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission on the part of Azerbaijan, while the UK's State Minister for Trade Policy George Hollingbery co-chairs the Commission on the part of the UK.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz