By Leman Mammadova

Local non-oil products are strengthening their positions abroad since Azerbaijani companies strive to export their goods to new foreign markets.

The products of 19 Azerbaijani companies operating in the field of food, wine and other alcoholic beverages were presented at the national stand “Made in Azerbaijan” at the Sial China 2019 International Exhibition recently held in Shanghai, China.

At the meetings held within the framework of the exhibition, local companies held discussions on expanding exports and reached agreements to export their products.

Thus, Agro-Azerinvest has reached an agreement on the export of narsharab (pomegranate sauce), Naiqin Ko Tovuz Baltiya – on the export of narsharab and pomegranate juice, and Az-Granata held negotiations on wine exports.

In addition, products manufactured by Azerbaijani companies Aspi-Agro, Merit Brand, Caspian Coast Winery and Vineyards, Absheron Sharab, Marandi, Naiqin Ko Tovuz Baltiya, Aznar, Ismayilli Sharab 2, Jalilabad Sharab-2 and Sharg Ulduzu, caused interest of importers from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Israel and other countries, and negotiations on export were held.

At the same time, Azerbaijani food manufacturers Crispa Snacks, Jamal Ltd, BakuKonserv negotiated exports to China, Mongolia, Singapore and Lithuania.

Sial China is Asia's largest food innovation exhibition. This year, more than 4,300 professional suppliers from 67 countries gathered to present valuable market insights, trends and innovations in 21 food categories.

Azerbaijan's pomegranates have received worldwide recognition as one of the best for taste and quality. Azerbaijan is considered the only country where all varieties of pomegranate grow. About 70 varieties of pomegranate were spread in Azerbaijan, while about 20 varieties are grown in the country today.

The varieties Gulovsha, Vesel, Shandi, Shirin and Bala Mursal are mainly cultivated in local gardens. For the further development of pomegranate production, measures to cultivate new varieties and create new gardens are being taken.

This year Azerbaijan plans to begin construction of a large complex for the production of pomegranate products. The complex can be built in one of the industrial parks of Azerbaijan. It is planned that the complex will consist of four enterprises for the production of pomegranate juice, concentrate, processing of pomegranate peels and seeds.

The total cost of the complex, according to the business plan, is 25 million manats ($15 million). Construction is scheduled to begin in 2019 and be completed by 2021.

Distinguished by their quality, Azerbaijani wines are in demand in Chinese markets. Azerbaijani wines received the highest award at the International Wine Challenge in June 2018 in Shanghai.

Since March 1, the sale of Azerbaijani wines has already been launched in China's BHG markets.

At present, Azerbaijan’s trade and wine houses operate in Shanghai, Urumqi and Liuzhou cities to ensure the export of local products to China under the Made in Azerbaijan brand. In addition, the country is planning to open its trading house in the city of Xi'an.

Trading houses play an important role in promoting Azerbaijani products to the Chinese market. They help the entrepreneurs to establish direct contacts with their customers, get support in promoting their products and analyze the potential sales markets.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) organized the export mission to China on May 13-18. The mission included 13 Azerbaijani companies operating in the field of food, wine and other alcoholic drinks.

This year, the Ministry of Economy is planning to organize two more export missions to China.

The introduction of local products at international exhibitions and successful organization of export missions to overseas to promote national products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand boost the non-oil sector of the Azerbaijani economy as well as strengthen business ties with foreign countries.

---

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz