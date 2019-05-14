By Trend

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on May 14 compared to the prices of May 13, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 26.1035 manats to 2,209.116 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1907 manats to 25.1851 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 16.3115 manats to 1,467.763 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 10.9565 manats to 2,262.1475 manats per ounce.

Precious metals May 14, 2019 May 13, 2019 Gold XAU 2,209.1160 2,183.0125 Silver XAG 25.1851 24.9944 Platinum XPT 1,467.7630 1,451.4515 Palladium XPD 2,262.1475 2,273.1040