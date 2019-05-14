By Trend
Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on May 14 compared to the prices of May 13, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold increased by 26.1035 manats to 2,209.116 manats per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.1907 manats to 25.1851 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 16.3115 manats to 1,467.763 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 10.9565 manats to 2,262.1475 manats per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
May 14, 2019
|
May 13, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,209.1160
|
2,183.0125
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
25.1851
|
24.9944
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,467.7630
|
1,451.4515
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,262.1475
|
2,273.1040
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on May 14)
