By Trend

Azhazelnut, an Azerbaijani company, started exporting hazelnuts to Latvia in April 2019, a source at the company told Trend.

According to the source, 21 tons of hazelnuts have been exported so far and further export volumes will depend on demand.

Azhazelnut has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2002. The main tasks of the company are to ensure the production of high quality hazelnuts and strengthen the export potential of the country.

Hazelnut production occupies a significant place in the economy of Azerbaijan.

Several hazelnut varieties are cultivated in the country. Many of the country's hazelnut orchards are located in the foothills of the Greater Caucasus in the Gakh, Zagatala and Balakan districts.

In 2016, Ferrero, the world's largest buyer of hazelnuts, began to purchase a large number of hazelnut varieties grown in Azerbaijan.

