By Trend

Azerbaijan’s primary internet provider Delta Telecom will reduce the internet prices for local providers by 70 percent from May 10, 2019, Trend reports referring to the company.

The company noted that only those operators will be able to take advantage of the discount, which, in turn, will also undertake obligations to reduce the cost of the internet for end users while maintaining the quality of services provided.

Interested providers can contact the company.

Delta Telecom has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2000 and provides comprehensive solutions for corporate customers, government agencies, banks, private companies, and also for about 80 percent of all internet service providers in Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Delta Telecom is a distributor of the International Satellite Communication Operator EUTELSAT and an authorized representative of EUTELSAT throughout the Caucasus for leasing and using channels, leasing satellite transponders.

