By Trend

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on May 8 compared to the prices of May 7, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 7.565 manats to 2,188.1125 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0697 manats to 25.4159 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 13.396 manats to 1,486.9960 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 16.813 manats to 2,276.3765 manats per ounce.

Precious metals May 8, 2019 May 7, 2019 Gold XAU 2,188.1125 2,180.5475 Silver XAG 25.4159 25.3462 Platinum XPT 1,486.9900 1,500.3860 Palladium XPD 2,276.3765 2,293.1895