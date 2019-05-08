By Trend
Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on May 8 compared to the prices of May 7, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold increased by 7.565 manats to 2,188.1125 manats per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.0697 manats to 25.4159 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 13.396 manats to 1,486.9960 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 16.813 manats to 2,276.3765 manats per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
May 8, 2019
|
May 7, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,188.1125
|
2,180.5475
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
25.4159
|
25.3462
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,486.9900
|
1,500.3860
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,276.3765
|
2,293.1895
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 8)
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz