By Trend

Slovenia is ready to consider additional measures to boost its cooperation with Azerbaijan, Slovenian Foreign Ministry told Trend.

"Bilateral relations between Slovenia and Azerbaijan are good, there are no open issues. Political dialogue is relatively modest, we should find areas of cooperation that are in mutual interest as there are many opportunities to enhance our cooperation, particularly in cultural, scientific and economic spheres. Slovenia also supports cooperation of Azerbaijan with the European Union and in this regard in Eastern European Partnership," said the ministry.

The ministry said that economic cooperation between Slovenia and Azerbaijan is relatively modest.

"It is based mainly on the trade and in the vast majority on the export of goods from Slovenia to Azerbaijan, which has been increasing in the last years. In 2018, trade in goods between Slovenia and Azerbaijan reached the value of 26,9 million EUR. Slovenian exports amounted to 15.1 million euros and Slovenian imports from Azerbaijan amounted to 11.7 million euros," said Slovenian Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that economic cooperation still has capacities to grow, and it is up to the market to judge whether todays levels are satisfactory.

"In order to boost economic cooperation, more regular political and economic dialogue is needed, as well as an exchange of focused business delegations. All activities that bring mutual trust, friendship and exchange of information on business opportunities are always important element for boosting cooperation," said the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry also touched upon the prospects for opening Slovenian embassy in Baku.

"Currently Slovenia has Honorary Consul Elnur Marat Allahverdiyev in Baku and we are very satisfied with his work. The opening of a Mission in Baku is at this moment not foreseen; however, once the trade turnover improves, we are ready to consider additional measures to boost our cooperation with Azerbaijan," said Slovenian Foreign Ministry.

