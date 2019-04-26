By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan is moving ahead in the development of the renewable energy sector, as it aims to increase the share of alternative energy in its total electricity production.

In March 2019, Yashma wind power plant produced more than 11 million kWh of electricity, said spokesman for Azerishig OJSC Tanriverdi Mustafayev.

In his words, this figure may change depending on weather conditions.

“At present, 26 turbines are operated at the Yashma plant, their number is expected to increase in the future. The generated electricity is transmitted to the general system. In general, according to forecasts, by 2025, alternative energy is expected to account for 25-30 percent of total electricity production in the country. Currently, this figure is 1.7 percent,” he said.

Yeni Yashma wind power plant with the capacity of 50 MW is considered to be one of the major projects on the development of renewable energy. The plant was put into operation in the Khizi region of the country in October 2018.

It should be noted that in January-March of this year, 31.8 million kWh of wind power was generated in Azerbaijan, which is 8.4 times more than in the first three months of 2018.

Azerbaijan carries out a number of measures for further development of alternative energy sector, aimed at reduction of its dependency on oil and gas. The favorable geographic location and climatic conditions allow the widespread use of environmentally friendly alternative energy sources in Azerbaijan.

At present, 18 percent of electricity production in Azerbaijan accounts for alternative energy sources, in which hydro power plants hold main share. Wind power maintains 59.2 percent (15,000 MW) share in total potential for renewable energy. It is followed by solar power - 31.6 percent (8,000 MW), biomass power - 3.5 percent (900 MW), geothermal power - 3.1 percent (800 MW), and hydropower - 2.6 percent (650 MW).

Azerbaijan is planning to introduce the new draft law on alternative energy sources by May 2019. In this context, the Norwegian DNV GL helps create a support system and a legal framework in Azerbaijan's alternative energy sector. The interests of investors may be considered in the drafts being prepared and thus, in the coming years, Azerbaijan will implement significant projects in the field of renewable energy sources based on private investments.

Memorandums of cooperation have already been signed with the UAE-based company Masdar, Turkish company Tekfen and UK's Atkins. The Energy Ministry is cooperating with BP, Total and Equinor to develop alternative energy cooperation as well.

Recently, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan signed a joint declaration that envisages expansion of existing cooperation in the areas of renewable energy, energy efficiency and green technologies.

There are plans to implement a number of projects totaling $2.3 billion in alternative energy. The projects include a plant for production of biofuels (pellet fuels) in the Sabirabad region, construction of wind power plants in the Pirallahi district, an agro-energy residential complex in the Samukh region and others.

Construction of two wind power farms worth $800 million and $408.9 million in the Pirallahi district, as well as a wind power farm worth $377.7 million in the Khizi rehion are the biggest projects planned for implementation.

According to the Market Analysis Azerbaijan 2019, expansion of renewable electricity generation is estimated at 430 MW in 2018-2020, 840 MW in 2021-2025, and 925 MW in 2026-2030. The share of renewables in the total power generation is expected to be 15 percent by 2020, 25-30 percent by 2025 and 35-40 percent by 2030.

