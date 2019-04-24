By Trend

Turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 248.81 million manats on April 23, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

All the recent transactions accounted for bonds in the secondary market. During the day, deals were concluded on manat bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan and USD bonds of the Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR.

During the day, 3,600 stock transactions were concluded.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 23)

