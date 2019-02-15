By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Within 2018, 38.213 million tons of crude oil (including gas condensate) and 19,161 billion cubic meters of natural gas were produced in Baku.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, the total volume of production in the mining industry in 2018 amounted to 34.3 billion manats, increasing by 0.1 percent compared with the previous year.

In 2018, 1,185 million tons of motor gasoline were produced.

Moreover, last year, 1,956 million tons of diesel fuel, 204,600 tons of gasoline for the petrochemical industry, 617,000 tons of kerosene, 106,500 tons of fuel oil, 244,000 tons of petroleum coke and 289,500 tons of petroleum bitumen were produced.

In addition, speaking about changes which occurred in total production of petroleum products, it should be noted that according to report of the State Statistical Committee in 2018, the total cost of production of petroleum products amounted to 3.99 billion manats and has increased by 3 percent compared to the previous year.

Production for the reporting period of kerosene from petroleum products decreased by 60 percent, motor gasoline - by 2.4 percent.

The production of white oil increased by 4.9 percent, gasoline intended for the chemical industry - 8.7 percent, diesel fuel - 3.2 percent, lubricating oil - 4.4 percent, petroleum bitumen - 22 percent and petroleum coke by 7.6 percent.

The production of oil and gas condensate has decreased in January, by 10,000 barrels per day, to 810,000 barrels per day (from which the reduction in production by OPEC + countries is calculated).

Recall that under the agreement signed on December 10, 2016 in Vienna, Azerbaijan has undertaken a commitment to reduce production by 35,000 barrels per day.

At the fifth meeting of ministers of the member states of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and countries outside the cartel, held in Vienna on December 7 this year, an agreement was reached to reduce oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day from October 2018. According to the new decision, since January 2019, Azerbaijan has undertaken to reduce daily production by about 20,000 barrels.

