By Laman Ismayilova

The first Baku PR forum of specialists from Turkic-speaking countries will be held in Baku on January 26, 2019.

The forum will feature PR specialists from Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as local specialists, Trend Life reported.

Among the official partners of the forum, which will be the first PR event in the Turkic world, are such authoritative organizations as the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) and the Turkish Public Relations Society (TUHID).

The main goal of the forum is to unite the PR specialists of Turkic-speaking countries in a single event, expanding the horizons of mutual cooperation between Turk-speaking PR specialists, and thus ensuring the development of the PR sphere by generating new trends and ideas in this field.

Until today, specialists in public relations from countries such as Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as local experts have confirmed their participation in the forum, the organizing committee said.

For more information about the forum and ticket sales, please visit:

www.bakuprforum.az

Tickets are sold online as well as by direct delivery to the address.

Contacts: +994 50 233 66 82

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

