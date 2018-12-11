By Leman Mammadova

Agriculture plays an exceptional role in addressing socio-economic issues, especially in employment of people in the regions. It is difficult to develop agriculture independently, in the modern world it is almost impossible. In other words, agriculture is a sector that needs support in all areas.

Agriculture is characterized by a number of specific socio-economic, natural and technological characteristics. Unlike other sectors of the economy, land is the main production tool in agriculture.

The amelioration complex system of measures is aimed at increasing the economic viability of soils and rational utilization of water resources. In this regard, melioration is of exceptional importance. The land reclamation system includes soil salinization, groundwater erosion, soil irrigation, drying, lime and plaster emissions.

The development of the agrarian sector in Azerbaijan is based on irrigation farming as a whole. Thus, 85-90 percent of plant products, all cotton plants are cultivated on irrigated soils.

Ensuring economic efficiency of irrigation agriculture can be achieved through the use of technological correctness and operational management of agricultural irrigated farming, as well as sustainable use of all resources.

Consistent and systematic work has been carried out in the field of irrigation and melioration in Azerbaijan in recent years. It includes construction of new water reservoirs, pumping stations, irrigation canals and other water facilities built within regional, but also public investment programs.

Being an official partner of Lindsay in Azerbaijan, which offers one of the world's most modern and pragmatic methods in pivot irrigation, 4S is committed to providing country's agrarian sector with solutions in this area.

Pivot technology is a modern irrigation method that allows companies and entrepreneurs engaged in agriculture to save water. The pivot irrigation system prevents soil salinization, provides optimal moisture during the growing season, which increases the yield several times.

Lindsay aims to maximize productivity. The farmers are provided individual and complex approach due to modern technology. Then, Lindsay offers all kinds of irrigation systems, as a result, they can be adapted to type of land and produce the best quality products. Additionally, product manufacturers will use 35-40 percent less water by utilization of these irrigation systems.

It should be noted that only 18 percent of the land used in agriculture is irrigated, however, these lands give 50 percent of the total production of the planet. According to experts' calculations, the efficiency of agricultural crops cultivated in Azerbaijan can be increased up by 2-3 times without expanding croplands, that is, not by extensive, but intensive methods.

Being world's most advanced irrigation systems, 500 Lindsay pivot systems have been successfully installed and commissioned in Azerbaijan's largest farms and in newly created AgroParks. resulted in prevention of soil salinization, provision of plants with optimal moisture during vegetation.

Lindsay's official partner in Azerbaijan, 4S, was established in October 2017. The revival of agriculture sector plays an important role in the development of rural regions, where 47 percent of Azerbaijan’s population lives.

This year, Sumgait Technologies Park (STP) in Azerbaijan has launched production of center pivot irrigation systems using own technologies. The experience of leading companies of the US was studied during the production of the equipment.

It should be noted that, the Azerbaijani State Seed Fund under the Ministry of Agriculture plans to create a Seed Exchange in 2019, an online project. Using this Internet application, farmers, producers and seed companies will be able to choose seeds, carry freight, insure, review resumes and select consultants for agrotechnical consulting, and later even apply for trade financing or lending.

