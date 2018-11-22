By Narmina Mammadova

SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Ukraine, plans to build a new gas station in Kiev.

The gas station with a cafe-shop will be located at Stepan Bandera Street, 36 in Obolon district of Kiev, Ukrainian media reported.

The total construction area will be almost 0.35 ha. SOCAR Energy Ukraine plans to install 4 fuel dispensers, as well as equip the complex with a module for the sale of liquefied gas.

At the gas station, customers will be offered gasoline brands Ai-92, Ai-95, Ai-95 Nano, Ai-98 Nano, diesel and diesel fuel Nano. According to SOCAR, the estimated number of gas stations at the new gas station will be 250 cars per day, and the sale of petroleum products will be 2625 cubic meters per year (1,680 cubic meters of gasoline and 945 cubic meters of diesel fuel). In addition, the annual sale of liquefied gas is expected at 1,750 cubic meters per year.

In addition to the gas station on the Bandera Street, the copmany intends to build another gas station in Kiev.

The SOCAR Ukraine Trading House, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Ukraine, imported 144 million cubic meters of gas to Ukraine in July-September of this year.

This is equal to 4.11 percent of the total volume of gas imports to the country in the third quarter of 2018. Gas from Europe to Ukraine in this period supplied more than 30 companies, the volume of imports amounted to 3.5 billion cubic meters.

Private gas importers imported 761 million cubic meters to Ukraine in July-September this year. This is equal to 18.9 percent of the total gas supply to the country. The main import volumes accounted for 5 companies. The leading importer was the Trading House SOCAR Ukraine.

In general, in January-September of this year, traders imported 6.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Ukraine.

The main activity of “SOCAR Energy Ukraine” is to improve the network of petrol filling stations and organize wholesale of petrol and oil products in the territory of Ukraine.

SOCAR entered the Ukrainian market back in 2009.

Azerbaijan is considered one of the main trade partners of Ukraine among the CIS countries.

Main goods imported from Ukraine to Azerbaijan remains as mainly metallurgy products, machine building products, agro-industrial products, and chemical industry products. While main goods exported from Azerbaijan to Ukraine are generally products of fuel energy industry, chemical industry products, and agro-industrial products.

The trade turnover between the states amounted to $810 million in 2017.

Currently, SOCAR is the only producer of oil products in Azerbaijan, and operates more than 370 gas (petrol) filling stations in Switzerland, Georgia, Romania and Ukraine. SOCAR is also a co-owner of Turkey's largest petrochemical complex Petkim and other assets in Turkey.

