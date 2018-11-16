By Leman Mammadova

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine exceeded $ 616 million in January-October 2018, the State Statistical Committee of Ukraine told AZERTAC.

According to the report, Azerbaijan exported goods amounting to $ 257.689 million to Ukraine in 2018. During the same period, imports from Ukraine to Azerbaijan amounted to $ 359.49 million.

Azerbaijan and Ukraine enjoy sustainable prospects of bilateral relations in political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian fields.

Azerbaijan is considered one of the main trade partners of Ukraine among the CIS countries.

Last year, the volume of trade turnover between the two countries reached $ 810 million, which is 2.4 times more than in 2016. Azerbaijani oil amounted to $ 376.877 million of the total $ 442.219 million worth oil imported by Ukraine in 2017.

Azerbaijan imports from Ukraine meat, dairy and confectionery products, construction stones, medicines and etc., while Ukraine mainly buys oil and oil products from Azerbaijan.

---

