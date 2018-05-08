By Trend

The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) intends to create a global database of successful practices in the field of ports, Managing Director for policy and strategy of the Association Patrick Verhoeven said in Baku at the meeting of the joint committee.

The Managing Director noted that in March 2018, the Association presented a World Ports Sustainability Program.

The program is based on five principles: creating a sustainable infrastructure, environmental issues, security, establishing close contacts with the public, management and ethics issues. The goal of the program is to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Verhoeven noted that the program will also contribute to the creation of a platform for joint projects between ports.

"For us, it is a platform for future development. The Association will act as a kind of coordinator for the projects implemented under the program", said Verhoeven.

Baku hosts World Ports Conference 2018 on May 8-11. The event is attended by port heads, government representatives, professors and experts from around the world, including Europe, Japan, Iran, Georgia, Indonesia, Nigeria and others. The participants of the event will discuss cargo transportation along the Silk Road, the development of transport hubs and the role of ports in this issue, as well as issues of multiculturalism, cultural differences in global logistics, the work of free trade zones, increasing competition among them and other topics.

