By Trend

Azerbaijan's National Bureau of Tourism Promotion seeks to broadly familiarize Turkish citizens with the tourism potential of Azerbaijan, spokesman of the Bureau, Kanan Guluzade told Trend April 20.

Today, the Bureau is negotiating with Turkish state structures, travel companies, as well as the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan on this issue, he said.

"Particularly, we intend to attract Turkish tourists to the Duzdag Physiotherapy Center. A similar wellness center operates in Romania, and it is very popular among Turkish tourists. Turkey's citizens are poorly familiarized with Duzdag, and in general with the tourist potential of Azerbaijan. This situation needs to be changed," Guluzade said.

In 2017, 300,000 Turkish tourists visited Azerbaijan.

---

