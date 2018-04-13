By Kamila Aliyeva

As many as 3,506 cars were imported to Azerbaijan in January-March 2018, according to the State Customs Committee (SCC).

Car imports increased by 2,075 units or 2.5 times compared to the same period of last year.

Of all the cars imported into the country, 19 units or 0.54 percent are motor vehicles intended for the transportation of 10 people or more, including the driver, while 3,158 or 90.07 percent are cars and other motor vehicles.

As many as 316 or 9.01 percent are motor vehicles intended for the carriage of goods, and 13 or 0.37 percent are motor vehicles of special purpose.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of motor vehicles intended for the transportation of 10 people or more, including the driver, was reduced by 24 percent or 6 units, cars and other motor vehicles intended for transportation of people increased by 2.67 times or by 1,973 units, motor vehicles intended for the carriage of goods - by 131 units or 62.05 percent. The import of motor vehicles of special purpose was halved.

Since 2018, Azerbaijan has introduced new customs duties on the export and import of goods. The corresponding decision of the Cabinet of Ministers came into force on January 1, 2018.

In accordance with the previous fees, if the volume of the new car engine exceeds 1,500 cubic centimeters, a fee of $0.40 is charged for each cubic centimeter, for cars with an annual mileage of $0.70.

From January 1, 2018, customs duties for cars with an engine capacity of more than 1,500 cubic centimeters are calculated at $0.70 per cubic centimeter, and for used cars - $1.2.

For new and used cars with an engine capacity of less than 1,500 cubic centimeters, the import customs duty remained the same at a level of $0.4 and $0.7, respectively.

The import of vehicles and spare parts to Azerbaijan amounted to $146.88 million in January-February 2018.

