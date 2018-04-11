By Trend

The Azerbaijani Finance Ministry does not exclude possibility of revising the country's budget forecasts for 2018, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov told reporters on April 11.

However, according to Sharifov, it is too early to speak about the budget revision.

"The budget legislation provides opportunities to review the forecasts of the state budget. But it is too early to say anything certain," the minister said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship Ziyad Samedzade said that the 2018 state budget of Azerbaijan may be revised.

He said that this may happen after summarizing the first quarter of 2018.

Revenue part of the state budget for 2018 is forecast to total 20.127 billion Azerbaijani manats (including centralized revenues in the amount of 19.473 billion manats, local revenues in the amount of 653.353 million manats), while expenditures are expected to amount to 21.047 billion manats (including centralized expenditures in the amount of 20.323 billion manats, local expenditures in the amount of 723.925 million manats).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 11)

