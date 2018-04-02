By Rashid Shirinov

Opening of a direct flight between Azerbaijan and Egypt will positively affect the development of tourism, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at a meeting with the newly appointed Egyptian Ambassador to Baku Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim on March 31.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Egypt. He added that the first embassy of Azerbaijan on the African continent was opened in Egypt.

“Azerbaijan and Egypt successfully cooperate in energy, trade, education, pharmaceuticals and other areas,” Mustafayev noted.

He further said that Egypt’s Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr was invited to Baku, and the organization of a business forum is expected within her visit.

Mustafayev also expressed gratitude to Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim for his country’s fair position in the issue of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Ambassador, in turn, noted that both countries have great opportunities for expanding economic cooperation. In this regard, he mentioned the importance of holding business forums, business meetings and other events with the participation of business circles.

Cairo and Baku enjoy relations which date back to centuries ago. Egyptians and Azerbaijanis have much in common: traditions, culture, customs, attitudes and religion.

Since Azerbaijan gained its independence in 1991, the two countries have started building relations in the political, economic, cultural and educational spheres. Egypt opened its embassy in Baku in 1993, while Azerbaijan’s first ever embassy in the African continent was established in Cairo in 1994.

Tourism has traditionally played one of the most important places in Egypt’s economy, and the opening of a direct flight between Azerbaijan and Egypt will surely benefit the country, as well as Azerbaijan, which is turning in the main tourist destination of the region.

As for the trade turnover between the countries, it amounted to $8.05 million last year, $1.48 million of which accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to Egypt.

