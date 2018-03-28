By Trend

Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring energy security in the region and in the world, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta said at a business dinner of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham), dedicated to completion of his diplomatic mission in the country.

The geographical position of Azerbaijan and its energy resources play a very important role in ensuring the energy security of not only the region, but also the world, said the ambassador.

This and other factors increase Azerbaijan's authority on the international arena, according to Cekuta.

