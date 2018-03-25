By Trend

Russia and the CIS countries are currently the priority markets for the export of Azerbaijani fruit and vegetable products, Bashir Guliyev, chairman of Fruit and Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

"As of today, the Russian market is the main export direction for us. Azerbaijan also exports to CIS countries, mainly to those located north of our country. As for Europe, then currently there is very strong competition in this area. The North European market is provided by the countries of North Africa and Southern Europe. Consumption in the Nordic countries does not exceed the volume of supplies today," Guliyev said.

Fruit and Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Azerbaijan was established in August 2016.

The main goal of the Association is to coordinate the activities of local entrepreneurs engaged in this field, increase production and boost export opportunities.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan exported fruit and vegetable products worth about $503 million in 2017.

---

