By Trend

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK) will help Georgia succeed within the Silk Road project, Georgian Finance Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said, Georgian media reported on March 16.

Presently, the freight trains are running on the BTK route in a test mode, but it is planned to start full-fledged freight traffic in six months, according to him.

The minister added that after the full-scale operation of the BTK, work will be launched on organizing passenger transportation along the route.

The official opening ceremony of the BTK railway was held in Baku Oct. 30, 2017. The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement.

The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

---

