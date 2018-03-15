By Trend

Iran offers Azerbaijan to create a joint industrial commission, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari said at the meeting with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev, who was in Tehran March 13-14, Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry reported.

Shariatmadari noted that such a commission could have operated under the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission for Cooperation in economic, trade and humanitarian spheres.

In his turn, Mustafayev noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran have historically always been close to each other. He said that the heads of both countries attach special importance to the development of ties, adding that over the past four years, 10 high-level meetings have been held and decisions have been made to develop cooperation in various areas.

Holding these meetings and negotiations enabled to increasingly develop the mutual relations between the two countries, he noted.