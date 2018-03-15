By Trend
Iran offers Azerbaijan to create a joint industrial commission, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari said at the meeting with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev, who was in Tehran March 13-14, Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry reported.
Shariatmadari noted that such a commission could have operated under the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission for Cooperation in economic, trade and humanitarian spheres.
In his turn, Mustafayev noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran have historically always been close to each other. He said that the heads of both countries attach special importance to the development of ties, adding that over the past four years, 10 high-level meetings have been held and decisions have been made to develop cooperation in various areas.
Holding these meetings and negotiations enabled to increasingly develop the mutual relations between the two countries, he noted.
During the meeting, the sides discussed joint projects, including the International North-South Transport Corridor, the automobile plant in Neftchala Industrial Park of Azerbaijan, the joint production of agricultural machinery and buses, as well as other issues.
Mustafayev also touched upon the possibility of Iran’s investing in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which is of strategic importance for Azerbaijan.
As part of his visit to Tehran, Mustafayev took part in the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran intergovernmental commission, held a number of meetings, including with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Head of Iranian Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi, as well as various ministers.
Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee reported that the trade turnover with Iran amounted to $257.1 million in 2017, which is 27.4 percent more than in 2016. In 2017, the export of Azerbaijani products to Iran stood at $16.8 million.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz