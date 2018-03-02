By Trend

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan has revealed a number of facts of tax evasion by some cargo carriers, the SCC said in a message.

Commenting on reports on the increase of customs duties and taxes for goods imported from Turkey, the SCC noted that this information contradicts the reality.

Moreover, the SCC stressed that the conducted investigations showed that some cargo carriers themselves resort to different ways to evade taxes.

For example, some cargo carriers, when importing goods into the country, declare that the goods they deliver are owned by them, but not by individuals and legal entities that ordered the delivery of these goods. Thus, these carriers take the registration of imported goods on themselves and significantly cut the value of the delivered goods in invoices, and in some cases present counterfeit invoices, thus evading taxes.

The SCC called on all to be honest and ensure transparency in their activities, timely pay taxes and duties. Otherwise, measures will be taken against these individuals and companies in accordance with the legislation, the SCC warned.

Earlier, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev said that Turkish businessmen in some cases try to avoid paying taxes when supplying goods to Azerbaijan. He said that similar problems are linked with application of double invoices.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz