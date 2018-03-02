By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijan and Belarus have agreed to cooperate in the field of high technologies, Belarusian High-Tech Park informed on March 2.

The issue was discussed during the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation, headed by Fuad Alasgarov, assistant to the Azerbaijani President for work with law enforcement bodies and military issues, to the HTP.

The Park’s Director Vsevolod Yanchevsky informed the delegation about the work of the HTP and its achievements. Representatives of the Park resident companies, in turn, demonstrated their developments, including the products and technologies that can be effectively used in Azerbaijan.

The specialists of the Belarusian HTP participate in IT projects of any complexity, starting from system analysis and consulting and finishing with the design and development of complex systems. They are trained in prestigious international educational centers, such as IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Lotus, Sun, Novell.

Today, the Park is one of the leading innovative IT clusters in Central and Eastern Europe. As of September 2017, as many as 187 resident companies with over 30,000 employees were registered in the HTP.

During the meeting, the sides agreed on concrete projects of cooperation and introduction of Belarusian technologies in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani delegation presented the original concept and results of the work of the ASAN Service – the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

ASAN Service, established by the presidential decree in 2012, provides opportunity for state agencies to render their services in a uniformed and coordinated manner. The Service reduces extra expenses and loss of time for many citizens, upgrades the level of professionalism, ensures a larger use of electronic services, increases transparency and strengthens the fight against corruption. Day by day powers of the ASAN Service are expanding, thus contributing to the state-citizen relations and saving time of many people.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

