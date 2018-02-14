By Trend

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC finished repair of “President Heydar Aliyev” tanker, press-office of the company announced.

According to the announcement, underwater and above-water parts of the hull and deck of the tanker were cleaned and repainted, welding work carried out in cargo depots and ballast tanks, pipelines were repaired during the maintenance work.

“Backup engines were also repaired, new pumps and electrical equipment were installed,” the announcement added.

The tanker successfully passed sea trial and was returned to the service.

---

