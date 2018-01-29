By Trend

Azerbaijan is developing new law on public procurement, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said on January 29.

He was addressing a conference on the fourth year of implementation of the State Program of Socio-Economic Development of Azerbaijan’s Districts for 2014-2018, held in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

Answering questions of entrepreneurs, the minister noted that the development of the new law will enter the last stage this year.

The latest significant amendments to the law on public procurement in Azerbaijan were adopted in 2016. In accordance with the amendments, when evaluating and comparing local and foreign tender proposals, a procurement organization gives preference to domestic products during public procurement even if the tender bid cost exceeds the price offered within the tender by 20 percent.

The law on public procurement in force in Azerbaijan was adopted on December 27, 2001.

---

