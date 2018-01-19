By Aygul Salmanova

A solemn ceremony has been held in the Executive Board of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on the transition of the Presidency of the organization to Argentina in 2018.

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Spain, permanent representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the organization Anar Maharramov noted that tourism development is one of the priorities of the state policy of Azerbaijan, and in this regard, the country had successfully chaired the Executive Council in 2017.

Expressing his confidence that Argentinean presidency will also contribute to the development of tourism, Maharramov presented the symbolic emblem on this remarkable event to Argentina's Tourism Minister Gustavo Santosa.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

The leading international organization in the field of tourism promotes tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability and offers leadership and support to the sector in advancing knowledge and tourism policies worldwide. The organization has 156 full member states.

Azerbaijan has been elected as chair of the Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) at its meeting held in Luxor, Egypt, on August 29, 2013.

Zambia and Serbia were elected first and second deputy chairs respectively.

During the period of presidency the country supported all initiatives related to the development of tourism and well-being of people considering the contribution of the World Tourism Organization to these issues and the announcement of the 2017 year an International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.

--

