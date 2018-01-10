By Trend

As of January 9, 207,160 tons of cotton were harvested in Azerbaijan, which is 2.3 times more than in the same period of 2017, the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee said in a message Jan. 10.

For comparison: 88,600 tons of cotton were harvested in Azerbaijan as of Jan. 9, 2017.

During the reporting period, the biggest volume of cotton was harvested in Azerbaijan’s Saatli district. Thus, 25,750 tons of cotton were harvested from a 17,220-hectare-area.

In total, cotton has been sown on an area of 136,410 hectares this year, which is 2.7 times more than in 2016.

Crop areas (in hectares) Harvest in tons 2017 2016 As of Jan. 9, 2018 As of Jan. 9, 2017 Throughout Azerbaijan 136,413.2 51.369 207,155.66 88,596.85 Aghjabadi 9,550 3,711 20,436.03 8,704.35 Aghdam 3,005 390 6,178.69 833 Agdash 3,000 1,154 3,697.34 1,311.20 Agsu 2,500.8 1,104 2,762.63 1,027.60 Beylagan 8,550 4,035 15,696.53 7,810 Barda 8,518.5 2,749 22,383.69 6,859.70 Bilasuvar 11,351.8 5,736 24,762.05 12,024.10 Jalilabad 500 426 1,000.35 650.10 Fuzuli 2,050 505 2,126.38 516.60 Goranboy 5,000 2,024 6,953 3,573 Goychay - 200 - 145.80 Hajigabul 1,203.9 526 976.30 790.60 Imishli 15,641.5 4,746 14,591.08 10,096.90 Kurdamir 4,027 1,911 4,974.91 2,094.10 Neftchala 11,111 1,541 9,063.02 1,973 Saatli 17,220 8,028 25,748.30 11,924.50 Sabirabad 15,055 6,113 18,153.41 7,702 Salyan 7,052.4 2,286 9,273.98 2,668.80 Samukh 53 330 46.47 699.30 Tartar 3,123 1,035 8,419.10 2,326.20 Ujar 2,500 510 2,316.20 294.90 Yevlakh 2,168 1,435 3,406.86 3,672 Zardab 3,232.3 874 4,189.34 899.10

---

