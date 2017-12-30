By Trend

The National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support (NFES) under the Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan has begun accepting investment projects on priority development areas in the Amirjan settlement of the Surakhani District of Baku, the Economy Ministry said in a message Dec. 29.

The NFES considered it expedient to start accepting proposals of entrepreneurs on financing start-ups as well as investment projects to create specialized “green” market, greenhouse and olive farms, almond orchards, as well as facilities for production of plastic and cardboard containers.

Entrepreneurs can apply to the Fund through authorized credit organizations. Small projects can be fully financed through concessional loans.

As much as 146 million manats were issued in preferential loans to entrepreneurs in 2017.

(1.7001 manats = $1 on Dec. 29)