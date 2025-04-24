Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan, China redraw map of strategic influence [ANALYSIS]

24 April 2025 17:04 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
By aligning more closely with China, Azerbaijan isn’t just deepening bilateral ties — it is carefully redrawing its place in the global order. In recent years, small and mid-sized states have found themselves in a world increasingly defined by the rivalry between major powers. For Azerbaijan, a country traditionally balancing relationships with both the West and regional powers like Russia and Turkiye, this makes the deepening of ties with China not only noteworthy, but emblematic of a broader strategic pivot.

