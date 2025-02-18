S&P Global Ratings forecasts stable growth for Azerbaijan’s financial system [ANALYSIS]

18 February 2025 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

As Azerbaijan continues to evolve, both domestically and regionally, its banking sector remains a vital pillar of its economic strategy. The latest Central Asia and Caucasus Banking Outlook 2025 from S&P Global Ratings sheds light on the expected trajectory of Azerbaijan’s financial system, forecasting a stable yet cautious path for 2025 amidst global uncertainties and local challenges. The overall performance of banks in Azerbaijan is expected to remain resilient in 2025, reflecting a broader regional trend across Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Economic growth in Azerbaijan continues to be robust, with low double-digit lending growth and stable asset quality supporting profitability and capital levels. The country is benefitting from solid economic fundamentals, particularly in the non-oil sectors, which are growing at a pace that outstrips oil and gas production.

