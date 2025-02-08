Hopes for co-op amid growing friction: Azerbaijan’s diplomatic struggle with Iran

8 February 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Elnur Enveroglu and Akbar Novruz | AzerNEWS

Iran's position towards Azerbaijan has always been volatile, with ups and downs. Such fluctuations typically occur after the establishment of tepid relations between Tehran and Baku.

The reception of Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, during Hajiyev's visit to Iran, along with the invitation extended for a reciprocal visit to Azerbaijan, has sparked hopes for positive signals in the relations between the two countries. One of the core areas of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations is energy and transport cooperation, which has seen growth in recent times.

At first glance, this meeting could be seen as a sign of permanently established warm relations between the countries. However, if we take into account the biased statement of the Iranian ambassador to Armenia, Mehdi Sobhani, we can say that this completely rebuffed the generosity and hospitality that Iran displayed upon the Azerbaijani official's visit a few days ago.

Well, to this we can partially add the influence of Armenia, which is a regular preference of Iran with respect to Azerbaijan. Perhaps, on the other hand, this can be interpreted as Iran's jealousy against the backdrop of Israeli-Azerbaijani relations. It is known that a week ago, SOCAR, the largest state oil company of Azerbaijan, bought stakes in the Tamar project, the Israeli offshore. The rapprochement of the Israeli company with Azerbaijan and the subsequent penetration of relations into the region, of course, might be another reason that worries Iran on the other hand. Otherwise, what could make the mind of Iran so turbid after a very gracious meeting in Tehran?

But it is interesting, what does the spread of biased, anti-Azerbaijani information in the Iranian media mean?

Earlier, some provincial mullahs also expressed various opinions against Azerbaijan. That incident occurred after Azerbaijan voiced its firm position on the Zangazur Corridor.

So what happened now?

The Iranian media, which expressed a negative attitude towards the trial of Armenian war criminals imprisoned in Baku, seemed to speak on behalf of a purely Armenian national. The article reflects nothing but bias and hatred towards Azerbaijan. Moreover, Ambassador Sobhani's speech in a manner of Khamenei and his calling of the Zangazur Corridor a threat to his country looked more like a prepared scenario. Again, Iran - Same old, same old…

However, experts have a very high opinion of the Azerbaijani official's recent visit to Iran. Economic and political experts believe that this visit may open the way for broader prospects between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Azernews reached out to political experts for insights on the matter.

Sadig Isabeyli, Head of the Savalan Research Center, political commentator, and member of the GAMAC Board of Directors, shared his thoughts, saying that Hikmat Hajiyev’s visit to Iran and his reception by Masoud Pezeshkian could be seen as a positive signal.

"Azerbaijan is clearly striving to build a serious foundation for cooperation with Iran, given the neighboring and friendly nature of their relationship. Despite Iran’s occasional anti-Azerbaijani stance, Azerbaijan has always worked strategically to navigate this complex relationship. The visit indicates Azerbaijan’s preference for resolving any existing issues with Iran through diplomacy and fostering cooperation. The dynamics of these relations, however, are influenced by both sides—Azerbaijan on one hand and Iran on the other. The problem lies in the Iranian regime's attitude toward Azerbaijan, which has historically been influenced by geopolitical interests and efforts to maintain a zone of influence in the South Caucasus. Despite diplomatic gestures, the Iranian regime continues to promote a hegemonic view, asserting its resistance to geopolitical changes in the region. They frame these positions with rhetoric about 'brotherhood' and 'good relations,' yet the underlying contradiction in their policies toward Azerbaijan remains clear," the expert said.

Touching on Tehran's being prone to Armenia, Isabeyli added that Iran has consistently been more supportive of Armenia, despite its ties with Western powers, while demanding Azerbaijan adhere to its ideological views, particularly regarding Israel. Iran’s involvement in activities against Azerbaijan, including establishing spy networks and supporting anti-Azerbaijani forces, underscores its ongoing interference. Azerbaijan has repeatedly sought normal relations with Iran, but the Iranian regime’s actions suggest it has no intention of relinquishing its geopolitical ambitions in the region. In this context, Iran must formally recognize Azerbaijan as a key regional power and approach relations accordingly. Should Iran embrace this reality, it could open the door to broader cooperation in energy, transport, culture, education, and tourism. However, for this to occur, Iran must cease its interference in Azerbaijan's internal and foreign policies, stop supporting hostile forces, and shift its rhetoric to one of constructive engagement. The question remains: will Iran ultimately recognize Azerbaijan’s regional power and accept a more balanced, cooperative relationship? For this to happen, Iran must adjust its approach. Acknowledging Azerbaijan’s rightful place in the South Caucasus and refraining from interfering in its internal and foreign affairs would be crucial first steps. Azerbaijan has repeatedly emphasized that it seeks good relations with its neighbors, including Iran, but such relations must be based on mutual respect, non-interference, and a recognition of each other’s sovereignty. It is clear that the future of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations hinges on Iran’s willingness to evolve. If Tehran is open to a diplomatic shift, the potential for deeper cooperation in various sectors—including energy, transport, culture, education, and security—remains strong. However, any move toward normalization must be grounded in a genuine commitment from Iran to respect Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and support its rightful role in regional affairs," Sadig Isabeyli added.

Further to the views of political experts, Ilyas Huseynov, Sector Head at the Social Research Center, also weighed in comparing Iran's interests and biases towards Azerbaijan.

“Despite recent tensions, there are indications of pragmatic steps being taken toward improving relations between Azerbaijan and Iran. The visit of Azerbaijan’s presidential assistant to Iran, including his meeting with Masoud Pezeshkian, signals the potential for greater dynamism in bilateral relations. Iran must recognize Azerbaijan's geostrategic importance, especially considering the region’s vast trade, energy, and transport potential. Azerbaijan has consistently avoided using its land territory and airspace against Iran, and cooperation in the North-South transport corridor—a critical Eurasian artery—is growing. Enhancing this corridor and modernizing infrastructure will benefit both countries. Additionally, the ongoing construction of the Zangazur corridor, which will connect Azerbaijan’s victorious regions to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, is another area where cooperation with Iran could foster regional stability. Azerbaijan supports good-neighbourly relations with Iran and encourages further dialogue in this context, hoping that Iran will conduct a thorough analysis and proceed with the development of bilateral ties.”

In a nutshell, while the road to strengthening Azerbaijan-Iran relations remains complex and fraught with challenges, there are significant opportunities for cooperation, especially in the fields of energy, transport, and regional stability. The key to fostering stronger ties lies in both sides addressing their differences, acknowledging mutual strategic interests, and moving beyond historical and ideological divides.