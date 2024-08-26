AzerEnergy enhances skills & infrastructure in Garabagh

26 August 2024 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

In a significant move to boost local expertise and strengthen regional infrastructure, "AzerEnergy" OJSC, in partnership with the State Employment Agency, has conducted a comprehensive training program for employees at small hydroelectric power plants in Lachin. This initiative, part of Azerbaijan’s broader reconstruction efforts, includes advanced training on hydraulic facility operations and the establishment of new energy projects. With a focus on skill development and infrastructure expansion, these efforts are designed to support the revitalization of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, providing sustainable employment and enhancing regional energy security.

In a concerted effort to enhance the skills and professional capabilities of employees at small hydroelectric power plants in the Lachin region, "AzerEnergy" OJSC, in collaboration with the State Employment Agency, has successfully conducted an in-depth training course on the "Operation of Hydraulic Facilities." This program, structured in four stages, aims to elevate operational standards and provide critical skills to local and displaced workers.

Training and employment impact:

The training course was attended by 36 employees from various Small Water Power Stations across nine locations in Lachin. Notably, this initiative included seven local residents who were directly employed and 26 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the Lachin district. In a significant development, 19 of these IDPs will soon be provided with housing by the state, highlighting the broader socio-economic benefits of the program.

Upon completion of the training, participants were awarded certificates by "AzerEnergy," the State Employment Agency, and representatives from the Presidential Special Representation in Lachin. This certification not only recognizes their enhanced skills but also integrates them into the ongoing regional development efforts.

Broader regional developments:

The training initiative is part of the "1st State Program on the Great Return," which aims to ensure continuous and reliable electricity supply and foster local employment in Garabagh and East Zangezur. In line with this program, " Garabagh Regional Electricity Network" and "Green Energy Power Stations" LLCs have been established, creating approximately 500 permanent jobs for residents of these liberated areas.

Hydroelectric and infrastructure advancements:

In 2023, "AzerEnergy" OJSC made significant strides in expanding the energy infrastructure in the liberated territories:

New Hydropower Plants: Twelve new substations and hydropower plants were commissioned, including the "Chirag-1" (8.33 MW), "Chirag-2" (3.6 MW), "Qamishli" (6.33 MW), "Soyugbulag" (5.3 MW), and "Meydan" (3.4 MW) small hydropower plants in Kalbajar. Additionally, the "Mishni" (8.25 MW) and "Alkhasli" (6 MW) plants in Lachin were reconstructed, and the 10.5 MW "Jahangirbeyli" Hydropower Station was inaugurated. The 110-kilovolt "Aghdam" junction substation was also launched in December.

International energy projects: The 330-kilovolt "Jabrayl" junction substation was put into operation as part of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Europe international energy corridor project.

Ongoing and upcoming projects:

Construction began on nine new power plants, and the development of 12 hydroelectric stations in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur is progressing, with several nearing completion. These projects are set to contribute significantly to the region's energy needs and environmental sustainability.

In conclusion the recent initiatives by "AzerEnergy" not only demonstrate a commitment to enhancing local skills and providing sustainable employment but also underscore a robust investment in regional infrastructure. The substantial advancements in hydroelectric power and the strategic implementation of energy projects align with Azerbaijan’s broader goals of energy security and economic revitalization. As these developments continue, they are expected to play a pivotal role in the long-term recovery and growth of the liberated territories.

