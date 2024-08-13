Azerbaijan's electricity production shows mixed trends
In the first seven months of 2024, Azerbaijan's electricity production totaled 16,269 million kWh, representing a slight decline of 0.34% compared to the same period in 2023. Despite this overall decrease, the data reveals a significant upturn in July, where production surged by 12.3% year-on-year to reach 2,711.2 million kWh.
