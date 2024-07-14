14 July 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

July 14, 1969, holds a special place in the history of Azerbaijan as it marks the beginning of a renaissance period with the election of Heydar Aliyev as the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Under the leadership of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, large-scale measures rooted in the spiritual and moral values of the Azerbaijani people were implemented, igniting a national awakening. Aliyev's unwavering commitment to Garabagh and his resolute defense of Azerbaijan's national interests thwarted Armenian territorial claims, creating a significant barrier against their aggressive intentions. His determination and principles deeply unsettled Armenian nationalists within the USSR leadership.

Heydar Aliyev is not only credited with authoring Azerbaijan's renaissance period but also left a rich legacy of statehood that remains an invaluable asset to the nation, guiding future paths and instilling pride. As a member of the Politburo and later the First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers, Aliyev's influence extended across the union, directing numerous significant projects to Baku. His organizational skills and tireless efforts earned him widespread recognition, though they also sparked envy and jealousy among some leaders of the empire.

When Mikhail Gorbachev rose to power, a campaign against Heydar Aliyev became overt, leading to his resignation due to conflicts with the country's leadership. This marked the beginning of dark days for Azerbaijan, as Aliyev's presence might have prevented the tragic events of January 20 and the occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

In the early years of Azerbaijan's restored independence, the country faced unprecedented chaos and anarchy. The government's incompetence and internal power struggles pushed the nation to the brink. In mid-1993, amid a severe political and economic crisis, the people turned to Heydar Aliyev as their only hope. On June 9, 1993, his return to Baku was met with great anticipation and love. By June 15, Aliyev was elected Chairman of the Supreme Soviet, a day now celebrated as the Day of Revival, marking his assumption of responsibility for the nation's fate.

Heydar Aliyev's leadership thwarted coup attempts, restored stability, and laid the groundwork for a new economic strategy. The signing of the "Contract of the Century" on September 20, 1994, set the stage for Azerbaijan's future development, leading to the creation of vital oil and gas pipelines. His son, President Ilham Aliyev, continued these initiatives, realizing new transnational projects that reshaped the energy landscape of Europe.

Aliyev also prioritized the establishment of a regular army, ensuring that the military was prepared to liberate occupied lands. Even during the Soviet era, he emphasized training professional national military personnel, founding the Jamshid Nakhchivanski specialized military school and securing opportunities for Azerbaijani youth in advanced military institutions. These efforts were instrumental in forming the modern Azerbaijani army.

The liberation of Garabagh in November 2020 under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev fulfilled Heydar Aliyev's greatest wish. The Azerbaijani Army ended a 30-year occupation in just 44 days, ensuring the country's sovereignty. The restoration of liberated territories continues with significant infrastructure developments, residential complexes, and schools being built, reflecting the promise of the Great Return. Hundreds of families have returned to their homeland, with plans to resettle 140,000 people in the coming years.

Heydar Aliyev's vision and development strategy underpin the grand restoration and construction efforts in the liberated lands, and his legacy continues to lead Azerbaijan from victory to victory, peak to peak.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz