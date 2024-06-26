Jaishankar's Bollywood dreams: India's "corridor project" via Armenia

26 June 2024 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS

So far, no political figure has been able to express that the relations between Armenia and India are more romantic and based on fantasies. Although this is not so noticeable in the cold characterization of France belonging to the occidental society, India still gives power to fantasies by sticking to its mythic and funniest Bollywood traditions.

"Armenia can connect India with Europe and Russia" - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, while saying these words, undoubtedly tried to use more Bollywood scenarios. Because even the dreamy politicians of Armenia have not been able to glorify the dreams of "great Armenia" before.

He said that these dreams would come true within five years and added that Armenia is the only corridor opening to Europe for them.

Before he made this fantasy, the Indian Foreign Minister must have had his assistants put ancient mythical maps of Greater Armenia on the table, otherwise, he would not have made such ridiculous statements about how Armenia can connect India with Russia, with which Yerevan does not and will never have any land borders. By making such ridiculous statements, the head of the Indian Foreign Ministry can ridicule himself and can be an object of criticism from the opposition, which has greatly increased its influence and authority after the last parliamentary elections, where the ruling party of Prime Minister N. Modi barely achieved a fragile majority. Before making such statements, we would recommend that officials of the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sometimes look at modern geographical maps, and not put a screw on their boss by including an outright fake in the talking points for a conversation with the press in order to satisfy the ambitions of the “newly-minted” quasi-ally of Armenia, which has nothing to offer but Armenian nonsense and apricots partnerships.

The mythical Crossroads of the world about which Armenian officials and the press are trumpeting at all corners is another bluff designed for simpletons because any even more or less educated specialist understands that without establishing transport communications with Azerbaijan and Turkiye, Armenia will remain a dead-end, and this is possible only after achieving a peace agreement with Baku, which the Armenian side so stubbornly does not want to understand, refusing changes to its Constitution, where territorial claims to part of the sovereign Azerbaijani territory are officially established.

In addition, the Indian MFA shamelessly ignores the territorial integrity of the sovereign country, namely Georgia, with this behaviour towards the South Caucasus states.

Mr. Jaishankar should digest that the territory of Armenia is also the territory of Azerbaijan back a century ago, and today, before the establishment of relations in the South Caucasus, respect for the territorial integrity of states is one of the main principles.

