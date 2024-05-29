Azernews.Az

Decline in foreign liabilities signals stability in Azerbaijani banking sector [ANALYSIS]

29 May 2024 14:23 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
In a recent report released by Azernews, citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, it has been revealed that the foreign liabilities of Azerbaijani banks have experienced a significant decrease. As of May 1 of the current year, the volume of foreign liabilities stood at 2.417 billion manats, marking a notable shift in the financial landscape of the country's banking sector.

