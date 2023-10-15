Western media & congressmen keep playing into the hands of Armenian lobbyists

15 October 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

One leaves, and another replaces the other one. Feelings of surprise begin to arise every time we do not hear a word from the congressmen of the USA, who are infected with the Armenian disease from head to toe.

After the trial of Robert Menendez, at a moment when we hoped that the congress would calm down, another pro-Armenian congressman again voiced biased statements against Azerbaijan. 71-year-old congressman, American lawyer, and politician Frank Pallone acting as the US representative for the 6th congressional district of the state of New Jersey, made a post expressing biased opinions against the leadership of Azerbaijan on his X page. The American congressman specifically touched on the Zangazur corridor in his post. He criticized the corridor, which he attaches special importance to in connection with the opening of communication lines between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as something pro-Armenian and even as an enemy against development in the region. Pallone interpreted the Zangaur Corridor, which is the lifeblood of economic development in the South Caucasus, in a different form, showing this issue as Azerbaijan's territorial claim against Armenia.

He also called for steps to be taken against Azerbaijan in his post. He noted that Azerbaijan allegedly targeted Zangazur after clearing separatism in Garabagh.

No matter how hard Pallone and other corrupt and pro-Armenian congressmen like him try, they will not be able to advance a single step in their claims against Azerbaijan. Congressman Pallone should know that the Armenian separatism he defended no longer exists in Garabagh and be sure that the intentions of people like him remain only in words. The development and security of the South Caucasus are ensured only as a result of the joint efforts of the Caucasian states. By poking their noses into regional processes from across the ocean, they only serve to increase crisis and conflict.

A thin corridor of land in Armenia, connecting Azerbaijan to the exclave of Nakhchivan, is coveted as a potentially lucrative highway and rail corridor to Turkey. https://t.co/UEq2znDHoR — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 11, 2023

One of the unfortunate moments is that the Western press has become a tool in anti-Azerbaijani propaganda. Another post shared by The Washington Post on its X page once again shows that the Congress and politicians in the West, as well as the media, which are losing their influence, have become a tool in the hands of Armenian lobbyists.

This is nothing new for us anyway. Even if they gather together with their media and shout against Azerbaijan with one voice every day, it will not change anything. Because everyone knows who and what interests they serve.

---

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ deputy editor-in-chief, follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

