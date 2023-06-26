Armenian illogicality or falsification of history: talking with Russian political analyst

26 June 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

One of the countless Armenian provocations is the falsification of historical facts. According to the fake report of the Armenian publication, allegedly the church in Azerbaijan's Lachin district (“Surb Hambartsum” “berdzora”) is being turned into a mosque by Azerbaijanis. This fact already testifies to the frivolity of the claims.

However, a simple logic says that this church cannot be attributed to the historical values of the Armenian people, but on the opposite side, the logic works differently.

The church, which was built in 1998, is located on the southwestern outskirts of Lachin. It should simply be recalled that before the occupation of Lachin in 1992, Armenians did not live in this region at all. Not only were there no Armenians, but no one who professed the Christian faith.

Just interesting, this time on the basis of what international law is Armenia, which has destroyed the rich eastern, Islamic and Azerbaijani (ancient Albanian) cultural heritage in the region and built a church in its place, making such claims?

After the Patriotic War, the glorious army of Azerbaijan destroyed the so-called historical epics that Armenia wanted to build falsely. Dozens of false and forged churches were destroyed in Zangilan, Gubadli and other areas untouched by Armenians.

Alexei Naumov, a Russian historian and political analyst, shared the same opinion with AZERNEWS. He noted that historical political memory cannot have anything to do with reality. For this, it is enough to give an example of the false ancient church built by the Armenians at the end of the 20th century, in 1998. The Russian historian says that according to Armenians, it is not important that the church is fake, the main thing is how Armenians can present it to people. This is a true Armenian logic, and this baseless logic gets its deserved result after the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands from occupation.

In his comment, Naumov also touched on the general perception of the Armenian leadership about Azerbaijan.

"We understand that the government led by Nikol Pashinyan is trying to portray Azerbaijan as an aggressor country, a country in which there is religious, national, linguistic intolerance." the political analyst said.

The expert, calling all these accusations absurd, continued that; because we understand that today Azerbaijan is a rare example of a truly multinational state united by the Azerbaijani national identity. And in which various languages are represented in the broadest way, religious groups in which, in general, the religious question does not play a dominant role.

According to him, Azerbaijan is a secular state, where the issue of religion is the issue of each individual citizen of Azerbaijan. "Of course, Azerbaijan needs to counteract the attempts of falsification in this recent history, of those revanchist forces that want to change the reality on earth," Alexei Naumov added.

In conclusion, the russian pundit added that the most importantly, we must understand that despite all the attempts to slander Azerbaijan and distort reality, Azerbaijan gradually restores the facts by regaining its occupied historical lands.

"And of course, Azerbaijan will show the whole world its profound, multinational hospitable character. Therefore, the distorters of historical truth and witnesses of the ancient church of 1998 have no chance," Naumov added.

