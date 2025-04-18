Court reviews video evidence, survivor testimonies in Khojaly genocide case [PHOTOS]

18 April 2025 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

Due to Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, citizens of the Republic of Armenia – Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others – are accused of numerous crimes including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, planning and waging an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, unlawful seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses. Their public trial continued on April 18.

Azernews reports via Azertag that the trial, held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samedova), ensured that all defendants had access to interpreters and legal defense in their preferred language.

During the session, the victims, their legal representatives, prosecutors, and defense attorneys were present. Judge Agayev informed new participants of their legal rights and obligations. Victims were then allowed to give testimony and respond to questions from both sides.

One victim, Yashar Almemmedov, born in 1956 in Khojaly, testified that he recognized some of the defendants and recalled the night of February 25, 1992, when Armenian armored units attacked the town. Many civilians fled to the forest, but Armenian soldiers opened fire, resulting in mass casualties.

Almemmedov recounted being captured on February 27 near Pirjamal village, detained in a barn, and subjected to severe torture, including beatings and stabbing with a bayonet by Madat Babayan. He was later transferred to Khankendi, tortured again, and eventually released on March 2.

Another victim, Sovet Allahverdiyev, testified about the disappearance and captivity of his family during the Khojaly massacre. He described how escape routes were blocked to trap civilians and detailed the mutilated condition of retrieved bodies.

The court reviewed investigation protocols and warned attendees about the emotional intensity of upcoming video evidence showing graphic footage of massacred civilians, including women, children, and elderly victims. Some defendants reacted theatrically, pretending to be affected by the footage.

Further documents and visual materials were presented, including photos by journalist Victoria Ivleva and a statement by Serzh Sargsyan, who admitted the events in Khojaly were a case of ethnic cleansing. Prosecutor Tuqay Rahimli highlighted that this demonstrated the deliberate and systematic nature of the massacre.

The defendant Madat Babayan admitted his presence in Khojaly during the massacre and confirmed receiving orders from individuals such as Arkadi Shirinyan and Vanik Petrosyan. He acknowledged participating in attacks against unarmed civilians and said, "We made a mistake."

He claimed to have seen about 150 bodies and confirmed that they were collected and removed by Armenian troops. When questioned by victim Yashar Almemmedov about his missing brother, Babayan denied knowing him.

The court also examined Babayan’s initial investigation testimony and related video footage. The next session is scheduled for April 21.

The charges brought forward under the Azerbaijani Criminal Code include multiple counts of war crimes, genocide, terrorism, and crimes against the constitutional order, committed directly or indirectly by top Armenian state and military figures, such as Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, and others.