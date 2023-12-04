3,416 people have been harmed by landmines in our country since 1991 - Ombudsman

4 December 2023 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

The human rights of disabled people must be constantly protected and promoted, equal opportunities must be created for them in all public spheres, and awareness work in this field must be further strengthened, Azernews reports, citing Sabina Aliyeva, the Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (ombudsman), telling at a round table on Protecting the Human Rights of Disabled People and Landmine Victims in Azerbaijan.

"As a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, during the nearly 30-year invasion period, as well as in the following years, there are numerous mines and unexploded military ammunition in our territories in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur regions, and the other side still does not want to provide accurate information about their maps and schemes," Sabina Aliyeva said.

She noted that according to statistical data, between November 10, 2020, the end of the Patriotic War, which resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from invasion, until now, 65 people, mostly civilians, were killed as a result of a mine explosion, and 272 people received various degrees of injuries. In general, from 1991 until today a total of 3,416 people were registered victims of landmines, of which 357 were children, and 38 were women.

"It is with great regret that I would like to note once again that the global mine terrorism, which has caused numerous casualties, serious injuries, and thousands of people disabilities, has created a serious obstacle to the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works carried out in Azerbaijan liberated from invasion, as well as to a just and sustainable peace. it slows down the process of the safe return of internally displaced persons to their native land," Sabina Aliyeva added.

